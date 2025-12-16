Neighbors get ready for 6th annual MLK Day of Service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can help honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by volunteering in the City of Buffalo on MLK Day.

January 19th marks the 6th annual Western New York MLK Day of Service. It kicks off at the Bethel AME Church on Michigan Avenue and it's celebrated alongside the National Day of Service.

The Western New York event was founded by "Monarch of Infinite Possibilities" in 2021 as a small outdoor clean up group.

Now, it's grown to 300 volunteers taking part in 22 projects on the city's East Side.

"When we're talking about this beloved community, it's really all about service," said Oswaldo "Oz" Mestre Jr., Executive Director for the Buffalo Division of Citizens Service." So when we understand the legacy of man, of a movement, it is easy to say that on this day that we're all going to volunteer. It's a day on, not a day off."

If you're interested in helping out, you can sign up here.