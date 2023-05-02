NEEDTOBREATHE to perform at the Erie County Fair on August 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grammy-nominated American rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to perform at the Erie County Fair on August 14.

NEEDTOBREATHE is best known for popular singles “Something Beautiful," “Brother," “Happiness," and more.

Tickets will go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. Organizers said tickets purchased in advance for grandstand events will include admission to the Fair on the day of the show.

This year the Erie County Fair will be held from August 9 to August 20.

Other paid concerts that have been announced include:



August 10 — Fitz and the Tantrums

August 11 — Flo Rida

August 13 — Clint Black with Clay Walker & Tracy Byrd

August 15 —Bailey Zimmerman with special guest Seaforth

Free concerts that have been announced include:

August 9 — Chubby Checker

August 17 — The Guess Who

August 18 — The Spinners

You can find more information here.