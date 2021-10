LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The state's traffic safety commission is hosting a free car seat safety check in Niagara County this weekend.

The event is happening Saturday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility on Niagara Street Extension in Lockport.

It runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You need to register in advance for a time slot to get your car seat inspected.

Contact Cathleen Davis with Niagara County at (716) 438-3464 or at cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.