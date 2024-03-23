'Need to be helped now': Healthcare workers protest against Gov. Hochul’s proposed healthcare cuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many healthcare workers joined community leaders in Niagara Square Friday afternoon to protest Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed cuts to healthcare.

Home care worker Elizabeth Jackson joined many to protest.

“Remember we are essential workers. We don’t need promises that aren’t going to be fulfilled nor kept. So we need for her to think of us, to go for us,” she says. “And remember there’s a generation coming behind us. if not we won’t have that generation come in to do homecare, nursing or anything.”

Hochul's proposed budget contains hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to health services.

“More and more we’re seeing corporate greed coming into healthcare, coming into education, coming into housing,” says Cary Lane of Union of American Physicians and Dentists. “So it’s important that we all stand united so we can get the best healthcare, education and housing for our residents.”

Some of these protestors say they’re against cutting wages for home health aides and cutting funding to hospitals.

“I have family members that can’t get the right hospital care because a lot of these hospitals don’t take medicaid anymore like they used to,” says Ashanti Phillips, a worker at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person reached out to Gov. Hochul's office.

A spokesperson says:

“Governor Hochul's executive budget makes record-setting investments in New York's future while ensuring the state remains on a stable long-term fiscal trajectory, and she will work with the legislature to craft a final budget that achieves these goals.”

“Healthcare is a federal issue. The federal government doesn’t fund us enough for medicaid and we have to fill in the difference with state tax payers,” says Senator Sean Ryan. “But this is a broken system across all the fifty states. New York State can do what they do, but we got to fix this at the federal level.”

The state budget is due April 1st.