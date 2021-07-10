Need Plans this Weekend? Here's What to Do!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a year of closures, some summer fun has returned to Buffalo.

“What’s very special about 2021 is just having it, “General Chairman of Queen of Heaven Carnival Jerry Wszalek said.

The Queen of Heaven Carnival celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Wszalek said he is glad to be back for the special milestone.

“Oh my god, this is fantastic, to be able to meet and greet people and have a show,” Wszalek said.

Owner of Pop-In-Bob’s Kettle Korn, Joe Gonzalez, said Queen of Heaven is one of his favorite carnivals.

“Last year sucked, it was terrible, I’m just happy to be back, and this was on the fence to begin with, so it’s nice that we’re here,” Gonzalez said.

Taste Of Buffalo is also back this weekend after a yearlong hiatus. Event chair Amber Hartman said it’s a great way to help restaurants that may be struggling because of COVID-19.

“It’s just such a great opportunity to get people down here to the taste of buffalo, get them in front of restaurants they may have never seen before,” Hartman said.

Hartman said the event is a bit smaller this year due to COVID-19, but there are still over 100 food options to try.

“You’re not going to miss out just because it’s a smaller footprint.”

If you missed the carnival on Friday, no need to worry, they’ll be here Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 8 PM. And taste of buffalo is running Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM and Sunday from 11 AM to 7 PM.