Nearly 20 flights to and from Buffalo canceled due to anticipated snow storm

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to FlightAware, nearly 20 flights to and from Buffalo have been canceled Sunday due to the anticipated snow storm coming to Western New York.

Flight data shows that 11 flights to Buffalo Niagara International Airport have been canceled, while eight flights from Buffalo are canceled.

Of those 19 flights, six flights to and from Charlotte have been canceled.

Six of the 19 flights are American Airlines flights.

It's anticipated that more flights will be canceled.