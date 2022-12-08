Nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A traffic stop in Jamestown Wednesday afternoon turned up nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl pills.

Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Ellicott Police Department, and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were conducting an investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl in the area.

Surveillance of a vehicle that was traveling through the area resulted in a traffic stop conducted by the Jamestown Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle search turned up 9 pounds and 13 ounces of fentanyl pills, with a street value of over $500,000. $3,000 in cash was found in the vehicle as well.

The female driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and will be charged in federal court by the DEA.