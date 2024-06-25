Nearly $1 billion will help fund upgrades at school districts across New York State

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Nearly $1 billion will help fund upgrades at 69 school districts across New York State.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $956 million in low-cost, tax-exempt bonds were issued in June through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

The projects supported by the bonds include:



Classroom additions and renovations

Athletic field improvements

Energy efficiency upgrades

Safety enhancements

Technology updates to promote innovation and collaboration

According to the governor's office, the bonds provide permanent, long-term, fixed-rate financing for the districts to refinance short-term debt approved by the voters in each district and used to fund capital projects.

Below is a breakdown of the bond issuances by region:



Capital Region: $102,955,000

Central New York: $128,655,000

Finger Lakes Region: $112,630,000

Long Island: $71,105,000

Mid Hudson: $126,135,000

Mohawk Valley: $61,265,000

North Country: $78,780,000

Southern Tier: $171,325,000

Western New York: $103,970,000

In WNY, seven districts will receive funds:

City School District of the City of Olean — $25,175,000

Clarence Central School District — $21,735,000

Iroquois Central School District — $11,315,000

Pine Valley Central School District — $6,265,000

Ripley Central School District — $2,435,000

Sweet Home Central School District — $33,580,000

Westfield Central School District — $3,465,000

“Helping our students thrive means giving them the tools, the facilities, and the infrastructure they need to succeed in the classroom. With this financing, my administration is funding critical capital projects that will give our young people a learning environment that inspires, challenges, and motivates them, while making it more affordable for taxpayers in these districts all across New York State.” - Gov. Hochul

You can find more information here and here.