NCSO: 70-year-old man dies following fire in Youngstown apartment

VILLAGE OF YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a 70-year-old man has died following a fire at an apartment in Youngstown.

Investigators say the fire was first reported just after 8:00 p.m. Thursday in an apartment building on Jackson Street.

Both Lewiston police and sheriff's deputies who were first to the scene saw smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

They believe the fire started in a second-floor apartment. That's where investigators say fire crews found the 70-year-old man on the floor suffering from cardiac arrest.

He was rushed to Mount Saint Mary's Hospital where he died.

Crews from Youngstown, Ransomville, Lewiston and Upper Mountain Volunteer Fire companies responded to the fire and were able to put it out quickly.

Neither the identity of the victim nor an estimate of the damage has been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.