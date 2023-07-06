NCDOH reports rabid bat found in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health confirmed that a rabid bat was found Monday on Porter Avenue in the city of North Tonawanda.

Three domestic cats came in contact with the bat, and all three subsequently tested positive for rabies. The cats received rabies booster vaccines and will quarantine for a specific time as prescribed by the NYS Sanitary Code.

As animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County, the NCDOH is reminding residents to take the following precautions in order to prevent rabies:



Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs, or feral cats.

Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard.

Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away.

If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours.

You can report any animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at 716-439-7444.

More information on rabies can be found here.