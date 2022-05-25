Naval and Military Park set to reopen Saturday with Memorial Day events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been five weeks since the partial sinking of the U.S.S. The Sullivans, but come this Saturday for Memorial Day Weekend, the Naval Park will be welcoming visitors once again.

This is the first time people will get to visit since the U.S.S. The Sullivans started sinking last month.

"We are hoping to finish up both the environmental company that's here working on-site and the salvage company," says the President of Buffalo Erie County Naval & Military Park, Paul Marzello. "Both of them are anticipated to be off site by Friday of this week, which means the ship will be turned back over to the naval park."

Marzello says he isn't going to let the community miss the opportunity to observe the holiday.

"Obviously Memorial Day Weekend has special meaning to us at the Naval Park," he says. "It's an opportunity for us to honor those who have served and died in service to our country."

The park president says there will be plenty of ceremonies and events that you and your family can enjoy this Memorial Day Weekend.

"At 2pm there's a ceremony for the subvest. It's called totaling the boats so that would happen right outside the U.S.S. Croaker," Marzello says. "So Sunday there will be a marathon that will come right straight through Marine drive."

Others say they're excited to once again observe and celebrate the history at the Naval Park.

"With the nice weather going on and all of these different exhibits opening up I think it's going to be great for the city and for people to enjoy themselves again," says a resident Jordan Troy.

Marzello says he would like for many to come by and pay their respects this coming weekend.

"We'd like you to pay your respects, and we like to remember what Memorial Day Weekend is all about," he says.