WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Fuel has turned off gas services as it investigates numerous calls of a natural gas odor throughout the Southtowns of Hamburg, Orchard Park, Evans and Derby.

The company said at around 9 a.m, it was discovered that odorant pumps from a natural gas facility were pumping elevated levels of mercaptan, the rotten eggs odor added to natural gas for easy detection.

The levels have been adjusted.

National Fuel said though the odor levels are beginning to stabilize, it will take some time for the odor to dissipate from the gas system and the surrounding communities.

Gas services have been turned off for customers to ensure no immediate safety issues.

National Fuel says they do not have an estimated time of when the gas will be turned back on.

The company is requesting that anyone smelling the rotten eggs odor in or around their home should contact the utility at 1-800-444-3130.

