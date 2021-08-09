Natural gas leak from within basement caused deadly house explosion in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo released a statement Monday regarding the deadly house explosion on Bedford Avenue in Lackawanna on July 20, 2021.

Iafallo said the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation and determined the explosion at 91 Bedford Avenue was caused by a natural gas leak from within the basement of the home. At this time it is unknown what ignited the explosion.

Lackawanna fire crews responded to the home around 7:20 a.m. on July 20 for the report of a house explosion. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home was destroyed and there was a large debris field with fire burning from the home’s foundation.

92-year-old Irene Sanok was pronounced dead at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office. Several other homes were damaged in the area.