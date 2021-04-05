Nationwide increase in gun sales being seen in WNY

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to USA Today, 2020 saw a massive increase in gun sales. The outlet says that gun sales in the US rose 40% over 2019, and that gun sales in January of 2021 rose 60% over January 2020.

This trend is something that local seller Johnson's Country Store in Lockport has noticed. They say the phones have been ringing off the hook.

"It's different than any other year we have ever experienced," Carly Short with Johnson's said, "increase in sales and a lot of new faces which is great."

According to the shop, guns and ammunition have been hard to keep in stock. A large portion of their sales are going to first time gun owners.

"People who have never had a gun in their home before but felt the need for the first time," Short said.

