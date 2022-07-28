National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado touched down in Wyoming County Thursday

JAVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Wyoming County Thursday morning.

The EF2 tornado, with maximum wind speeds of approximately 115 mph and an estimated path width of about 200 yards, touched down around 10:40 a.m.

The NWS said it remained on the ground for about 15 minutes and traveled around 10 miles from Chaffee Road in East Arcade, followed Route 78 to the east, and came off the ground west of Route 19.

A Tornado Warning was issued by the NWS around 10:40 a.m. and it was in place until 11:15 a.m. The locations impacted by the warning included: Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Portageville, Nunda, Pike, Castile, Silver Springs, and Gainesville.

7 News is on the scene in Java where a barn collapsed. The Director of Emergency Services for Wyoming County told 7 News there is substantial damage to both the barn and house.

On the scene here in Java where a barn has collapsed. The Director of Emergency Services for Wyoming County tells me there is substantial damage to both the barn and house. Says strong winds were in area. NWS investigation reports of a Tornado @wkbw #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/0XuCKOWtME — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) July 28, 2022

Our crew was able to speak with the owner, Sam Marlett, who moved in about a year ago. Marlett said her family and all the animals are safe.

To clarify. Sam and her family just moved into the barn here a year ago. She was inside her home with her children when winds came through. @WKBW — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) July 28, 2022

As the NWS continues its investigation you can see parts of the roof of the barn here in Java that were thrown at least 100 feet across the road. ⁦@WKBW⁩ pic.twitter.com/gqicMoBQj0 — Jeff Russo (@JeffRussoWKBW) July 28, 2022

WKBW

WKBW

In the player above you can find a video from viewer Michael Brown of the collapsed barn as well as downed trees in the area of Youngers Road and NYS Route 78.