TOWN OF MACHIAS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Weather Service Buffalo has confirmed an EF-1 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 107 mph touched down in the Cattaraugus County Town of Machias on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down at 3:43 p.m. two miles southwest of Machias and was on the ground for three minutes. The path was 1.5 miles long and 150 yards wide. There are no reports of any injuries.

Below you can watch drone video provided by BuffaloWeather.

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Cattaraugus County

A barn in Ashford, near Machias, had its roof torn off by the strong winds. 7 News Senior Reporter Maki Becker spoke with the owners of the barn, who spent Wednesday surveying the damage and beginning the cleanup process. You can read more here and watch her report below.

WATCH: Severe weather tears roof off barn in Ashford