National tournament for Buffalo Bills wheelchair football

Event held at ECC North campus this weekend
Posted at 8:04 PM, Oct 01, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We're keeping that Bills Mafia energy going by cheering on the team in a different league.

The Buffalo Bills wheelchair team took the field this weekend, competing in the USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament at ECC North.

Teams from eight cities across the country competed for a chance at their own version of the Super Bowl.

T he championship game ended up being a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs teams.

This was the third tournament of the 2023 season.

