National sports retailer 'Rally House' to open first location in Western New York

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rally House, a national sports retailer, is expanding and just announced plans to open its first location in Western New York.

The retailer says it will offer diehard Buffalo sports fans a large selection of officially licensed college and pro team apparel and merchandise.

Rally House carries top brands like Nike, '47, Mitchell and Ness, Adidas and New Era. It will offer these products inside a 4,500 square foot store on the upper level of the mall near the food court which is expected to open this spring.

“We have been eagerly waiting to announce expansion into the Buffalo market”, says Rally House VP of Marketing Strategy Aaron Johnson. “It is no secret that Buffalo sports fans are some of the most passionate fans in all of sports, and we can’t wait to open our doors and provide a shopping experience that fans in the area have been waiting for.”

There will also be a number of employment opportunities. Rally House says it is hiring for a number of full and part-time positions including Store Manager, Team Sales Lead, Inventory Specialist and Sales Associates. Anyone interesting in applying can do so online.

