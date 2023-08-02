National Night Out: WNY communities building relationships with law enforcement, first responders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several communities in Western New York are getting together for National Night Out in order to build a bond between neighbors, first responders, and law enforcement.

This event teaches the public what first responders and law enforcement do when responding to a call.

“What we find to be really cool is having tools that we have that we can show to the public,” says Darien Pratchett, a coordinator for Erie County Emergency.

Others say having these events with law enforcement builds a better relationship.

“So we can know that we can trust them,” says Latesha Wiley, a parent. “Those are the people that can help our children and we want our children to know there is somebody we can call on.”

A few kids say these types of events are needed to impact their generation in a positive way.

“Events like this bring people together. You meet new people and build new relationships,” says both Starr and Skyy Lewis. “Getting outside more allows us to become more social and human again.”

National Night Out happens every summer just weeks before school begins.

“If you couldn't make it to this one, definitely try to get to the next one,” says Laura Paterell, a mother.

Some people say they’re hoping there will be more events like this one to continue building that bond with law enforcement and first responders.

“The importance of National Night Out especially here in the City of Buffalo is to bring the community and the police together,” says Cedric Holloway, a director of Johnnie B. Wiley. “There has been a long-lasting divide between the community and our department.”

