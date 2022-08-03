National Night Out returns after two years to unite police and the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Night Out is back after a two year pandemic-caused hiatus. The event brings celebrations that include food, dancing and bounce houses to 40 different block clubs across the City of Buffalo. National Night Out is held every August 2nd across the country to bring together the community and police.

"It shows us that we can come together in a light moment, when it's something good and positive for each other. It's a good thing. Look at this turnout and all these kids and people together in harmony. No issues. No squabbles. Everybody is having a good time and good food," Dr. Cortasia Carter, who is part of the Board of Block Club Directors for Buffalo and Erie County, said.

Buffalo Police Officer Niko Davis made his first appearance as the newly appointed executive director of the Buffalo Police Explorers.

Buffalo Police Explorers is a 16-week program for 14 to 20-year-olds where they get to see what it is like, and what it takes, to be an officer.

"I saw it as an opportunity to one be a mentor to young people as they come up and to give them a change to understand exactly what police officers do," Davis said.

Davis became a police officer in 2020. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs before earning his badge.

"Kids like things where people come from TV. It's like someone they look up to is right there next to you. It gives you something to look forward to. It helps you know that tomorrow that could be you," Dr. Carter said.

Davis said he's bringing the lessons he learned in the NFL to his new role off the field.

"The main thing I took from my career playing professional football that I can into this role is discipline. In order to make it as a football player in college, high school and professional, you have to have discipline. Discipline comes from within yourself. You are the only person who can make you do the things that you know you want to do," Davis said.

National Night Out and the Buffalo Police Explorers have one common goal.

"The goal is to take all we do as police officers and involve the community, to let them know even though we're police officers, even though we wear a uniform, even though we wear a badge, we're humans just like you," Davis said.

