National Grid warns of potential scams targeting customers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grid has issued a warning of potential scams targeting customers.

The company said people claiming to be from National Grid may contact you via telephone and email, and in some cases automated recordings, and say you have past due

balances and even promise a savings on your next bill. The scammers may also threaten to shut service off unless you purchase a prepaid debit card in a specific amount and ask for a Social Security number and a National Grid account number.

National Grid said the calls are not officially from National Grid. Although the company does contact customers with past due balances by phone to offer payment options, it will never demand direct payment through prepaid debit cards.

If you believe you may have fallen victim to a scam you should contact your local law enforcement.

National Grid has provided the following tips: