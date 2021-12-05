National Grid to increase staffing, extend evening, overnight shifts ahead of high winds across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grid says it is increasing staffing and extending evening and overnight shifts ahead of expected high winds across Western New York from Sunday night through Monday night.
According to National Grid, staffing has been increased to include more than 2,300 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers statewide.
National Grid says its emergency response plan includes the following
- Calling in outside resources, and mobilizing field and tree crews.
- Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.
- Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on preparations and provide safety information.
- Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on its website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.
- Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.