National Grid hopes to go fossil-free that can help save customers money

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grid hopes going fossil-free that can help save their customers money in the long run.

This could help reverse the rate increases we saw at the start of the year.

Soon National Grid will bring affordable clean energy to the electric grid. It’s bringing clean energy into the homes and using our existing infrastructure by reducing energy use that reduces emissions.

“If we have this hybrid approach, we can use things like methane gas from landfills and farms,” says David Bertola, spokesman for National Grid.

Spokesman of National Grid, David Bertola, says a typical National Grid energy bill is $800 higher than the hybrid approach and $1000 higher than fossil-free gas.

“We would essentially have to quadruple the electric generation capacity to cover a cold winter day,” says Bertola. “We want to make sure the customer would have a choice to keep the cost down.”

Others like Roy’s Plumbing Inc. say this is a historic step for New York State by eliminating fossil fuels from gas and electric systems.

“The move to fossil-fuel-free and renewable natural gas is just a part of that. We expect people to use natural gas systems,” says Douglas Mandell, a marketing manager of Roy’s Plumbing Inc. "But the source of that natural gas will change. It’s going to come from more energy-significant sources."

And electrifying everything when it comes to reducing our carbon footprint.

“We’re consistently training our team to keep up to date with all the latest technology, and the world is getting greener,” Mandell says. “And we’re excited that people are going to be able to use all ready energy.”

According to David Bertola, 60 percent of all heating comes through natural gas, and by 2050, National Grid hopes to use 50 percent of electric heat pumps.

