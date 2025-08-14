BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of thousands of National Grid customers in New York State will soon start paying more for electricity, even though rates in New York State are already among the highest in the country.

The Public Service Commission unanimously approved National Grid’s proposed 20 percent rate hike that’s phased in over three years.

Beginning next month, the average customer will see a $14.32 monthly increase. In year two, that increases another $6.44, and in the third and final year, the average monthly bill will go up another $4.34.

National Grid bills are going up next month; Here's how much you can expect to pay

National Grid has said the additional revenue is needed to maintain service that is “safe and reliable”, among other priorities.

The PSC says the adopted joint proposal delivers $110 million in annual efficiency savings, defers non-essential capital projects, and supports energy affordability programs and protections for vulnerable customers.

The joint proposal that was approved was also negotiated by business groups, labor unions, state agencies, and other stakeholders.

Groups, including AARP New York, opposed the increase and called on Governor Kathy Hochul, who appointed 4 of the 7 members, to live up to her “affordability” pledge and work to block the increase. The PSC is an independent body.

Governor Hochul's office released the following statement on Thursday afternoon: