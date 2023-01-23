National Grid and Back to Basics Ministries to hold event to assist those impacted by blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grid and Back to Basics Ministries will come together on Thursday to hold a community resources event to assist those impacted by the December blizzard.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue and will feature the following:

A food drive, including the distribution of 500 bags of groceries donated by National Grid and coordinated by FeedMore WNY.

National Grid’s community assistance experts will answer questions, discuss assistance programs, and explain the company’s payment options.

National Grid and FeedMore WNY, Back to Basics will be joined by representatives from various area agencies who will share information about available assistance programs and resources.

In addition, National Grid announced customers who have experienced hardships as a result of the storm will have late payment fees waived for bills with due dates between December 23, 2022, and February 20, 2023. For more information, you can call 1-800-443-1837.

“National Grid has been a major partner with Back to Basics and Peacemakers in response to the blizzard. Beyond the restoration of power, they provided food and necessity items to those communities that were impacted by store closings. We appreciate immensely the level of care this utility company has shown and is showing.” - Pastor James Giles, founder of Back to Basics Ministries

In 2021, Back to Basics Ministries celebrated 25 years of community service in Buffalo. Pastor Giles was honored by the National Football League in December 2022. He received the NFL Inspire Change — Changemaker award for his “impactful” social justice work and for serving underserved communities.