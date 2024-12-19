National Fuel to increase base delivery rates for New York customers on January 1, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Fuel announced it will increase its base delivery rates and charges for gas service for New York customers on January 1, 2025.

The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the increase on Thursday.

National Fuel said base delivery rates for all service classes will increase three separate times over the course of the three-year rate plan.

The first increase will be on January 1, 2025, the second increase will be on October 1, 2025, and the third increase will be on October 1, 2026.

National Fuel said residential customer bills will increase on average:



$5.97 per month, or 5.6%, on January 1, 2025

$6.06 per month, or 7.2%, on October 1, 2025

$5.18 per month, or 5.8%, on October 1, 2026

According to National Fuel, the current average monthly bill of a typical residential customer using 102 thousand cubic feet of gas a year is about $80 per month.

National Fuel said the rate increase, its first in New York since 2017, is part of an agreement reached with the PSC and other parties that allows for an annual revenue increase of $86 million over a 3-year rate plan. According to National Fuel, the added revenues will support necessary investments in its pipeline infrastructure and workforce, address the rising cost of operating its gas delivery system and advance more affordable decarbonization initiatives to comply with New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

“National Fuel, like families and businesses across Western New York, has experienced rising costs due to inflation. This rate increase was necessary for National Fuel to maintain critical infrastructure, improve our customer experience, and continue to focus on emissions reduction, all while delivering the safe, reliable and affordable energy that 90 percent of Western New Yorkers count on for home heating and comfort.” - Donna L. DeCarolis, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation President

Customers who are having difficulty paying their bills should contact National Fuel at 1-800-365-3234, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.