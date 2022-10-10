National Fuel launches a three-day community service event to provide critical service hours for organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of National Fuel employees will provide three-day community service hours of “Days of Doing” at various locations across the company’s New York and Pennsylvania service territory.

Many National Fuel employees are using their energy to give back to the community by volunteering at FeedMore WNY.

One volunteer, Lora Berloth, is a senior attorney at National Fuel.

She tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she has always volunteered at FeedMore and finds it helpful.

Berloth noticed that volunteering for the next three days would relieve some of the FeedMore staff's stress.

“We have people who can take some burden off of the people who work here,” she says. “And we can take our time out of our day and dedicate it and give hopefully a lot of hours of good work.”

Many volunteers like Berloth will be packing food in boxes and turning t-shirts into reusable shopping bags.

“There aren’t plastic bags available or stores may be charging for paper bags so this gives another way to utilize and take something that’s not going to be thrown away,” Berloth says.

A National Fuel spokesperson, Karen Merkel, says roughly 350 employees are volunteering and logging in 1200 volunteer hours which will help the non-profit save at least $36,000.

“But what we wanted to do is bring our employees here to see what they do on a daily basis and experience almost a day of a FeedMore employee,” Merkel says.

A Chief Communications Officer at FeedMore WNY, Collin Bishop, feels appreciative of the helping hand of National Fuel.

“Days like today where organizations like National Fuel bring people and do all kinds of work over multiple days this is a huge blessing,” he says. “We’re very fortunate to have partners like National Fuel.”

Click here to find out more information about volunteering.