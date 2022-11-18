Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

National Fuel issues reminder to clear snow and ice from furnace exhaust vents

furnace exhaust vent.JPG
Christine F.
furnace exhaust vent.JPG
Posted at 5:00 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 13:03:48-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As lake effect snow continues to impact portions of Western New York, National Fuel has issued a reminder to residents to clear snow and ice from furnace exhaust vents.

In addition, National Fuel said residents should also clear around their natural gas meters.

The following statement was released Saturday afternoon:

"Furnace exhaust vents can easily become clogged by debris, snow and ice causing the home heating system to shut off or operate inefficiently. Blocked vents can also lead to a build-up of carbon monoxide gas inside a residence. Customers must locate and clear out heating system vents and remove snow from acround their natural gas meter to ensure safe and reliable service throughout this winter storm. Stay safe and warm during this winter storm."
- National Fuel

Cheektowaga and West Seneca police reported Friday that the departments received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that would not turn on.

West Seneca police also asked residents to refrain from calling the police to report utility issues and to instead contact their utility company.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills