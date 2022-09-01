National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims is Sept. 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims will be commemorated this year on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The national day was passed by both the House of Representatives and Senate 15 years ago in 2007. The date pays tribute to the murder victims who lost their lives to homicide. Surviving family members of victims are also honored on the day as well.

Organizations nationwide, such as Buffalo's P.E.A.C.E. Inc., will take time on Sept. 25 to remember those lost to homicide.

The organization, Parents Encouraging Accountability and Closure for Everyone, helps to provide support for families that have been affected by homicide.

P.E.A.C.E., Inc. will release live doves in Martin Luther King Park in front of the MLK statue on the national day. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A list of guest speakers, candle lighting ceremony, and testimony by survivors are also planned for the commemorative event.

The event is open to the public.

For more information on the P.E.A.C.E., Inc. event, please visit the P.E.A.C.E., Inc. website, here.