National Comedy Center to be permanent home of 'In Living Color' archive collection

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Comedy Center in Jamestown will be the permanent home of the "In Living Color" archive collection.

The comedy center said the collection of scripts, creative materials and artifacts was donated to the center by the series’ co-creator and producer Tamara Rawitt.

In Living Color was a sketch comedy series that aired from 1990 to 1994 and helped launch the careers of several comedic artists, including Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx and Damon, Kim, Shawn and Marlon Wayans. Rawitt produced 82 episodes of the series.

I’m thrilled to donate this one-of-a-kind In Living Color collection to the National Comedy Center, where it will live to tell the story of the show’s creation. I’m elated to know that future generates will be able to see these materials and learn how we brought this series to life despite creative and censorship issues. Together with the incredibly talented cast and writers, we imagined a new voice in sketch comedy, found a broad audience who connected with our work and charted a course for change in the TV industry’s approach to real representation, not to mention winning an Emmy in our first season! I am most grateful to the National Comedy Center for preserving this material in its archives so that it can be appreciated by those who love great, groundbreaking comedy and inspire the next generation of creators with distinct voices that want to be heard. - Rawitt

In Living Color was a landmark television series that revolutionized comedy, broke creative boundaries and has influenced comedic artists for over thirty years now. By showcasing these important creative materials, production notes and artifacts, we continue to fulfill the Comedy Center’s mission of celebrating comedy as an art form and preserving its heritage for generations to come. It’s a true honor for the National Comedy Center to become the home of this extraordinary collection. - National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson

