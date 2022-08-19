National Comedy Center in Jamestown named “Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S.”

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Comedy Center in Jamestown was named a “Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S.” by U.S. News & World Report.
"These 25 top weekend getaways across the country guarantee enriching activities for all ages and will inspire your family to enjoy some quality time together," the website says.
The National Comedy Center opened in 2018 and has previously been named the “Best New Museum in the Country” by USA Today and one of the “World’s Greatest Places” by TIME Magazine.
“We know how much families love to laugh together at the National Comedy Center. We’re so pleased that U.S. News & World Report recognized that we have a world-class, national destination right here in Western New York, with so much for visitors of all ages to enjoy and experience together. For all those who love to laugh, the National Comedy Center is the perfect weekend getaway."
- National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson