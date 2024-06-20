National Comedy Center announces Nate Bargatze will headline the 2024 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Comedy Center in Jamestown has announced that Nate Bargatze will headline the 2024 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival on August 3 at the Northwest Arena.

The center said Bargatze joins a lineup including Nicole Byer and “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross. Byer and Ross will perform at Jamestown’s Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on August 1 and August 2.

"Over 50 live events will be presented over four days in a festival that celebrates comedy’s contemporary stars and rising talent from across the country, while celebrating comedy’s great heritage," a release says.

Tickets for Bargatze's show will go on pre-sale for National Comedy Center Members on June 25 at noon through June 26 at 11:59 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 27 at noon.

Tickets for Ross' and Nicole Byer's shows, and other festival events, are currently on sale.

