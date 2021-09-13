National Celiac Disease Awareness Day: 7 places in WNY where you can eat gluten-free

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday, September 13 is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day.

According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, celiac disease is "a serious autoimmune disease that occurs in genetically predisposed people where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. It is estimated to affect 1 in 100 people worldwide. Two and one-half million Americans are undiagnosed and are at risk for long-term health complications."

National Celiac Disease Awareness Day is important because so many who have the disease are undiagnosed and when left untreated, it could lead to serious health issues.

You can learn more about the disease, how to know if you are at risk and how you can get involved on the Celiac Disease Foundation's website here.

Below are 7 places where you can eat gluten-free:

Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro - 5850 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

Ristorante Lombardo - 1198 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

Pizza Plant - 7770 Transit Road Williamsville, NY 14221 and 125 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14203

Wok & Roll - 5467 Sheridan Drive Williamsville, NY 14221

Curly's Grille - 647 Ridge Rd. Lackawanna, NY 14218

The No BS Bakery - 4220 South Park Avenue Buffalo, NY 14047