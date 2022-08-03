National bus driver shortage predicted to impact Buffalo public schools this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District anticipates that the national bus driver shortage will impact yellow bus transportation this upcoming school year.

The driver shortage impacted the school district during the last school year as well.

Buffalo Public Schools are planning to consider the opportunity for families to self-transport their children in order to allow students that are "most-in-need" to receive the yellow bus services.

BPS will also consider offering families who opt out of yellow bus services the opportunity to receive reimbursement equal to 58.5 cents per mile.

To identify the interest in the proposal and what the next steps are, BPS has asked all families with children who are eligible for yellow bus services to complete a survey found here.