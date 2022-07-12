National Buffalo Wing Festival returning to Highmark Stadium Labor Day Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Buffalo Wing festival is returning to Highmark Stadium Labor Day weekend.

Whether you like your chicken wings with blue cheese, honey, ranch or some other wacky combination- this Buffalo staple is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Admission tickets are $20 and include free parking. Kids under 8-years-old are free.

We'd like to formally invite you to the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival on Labor Day Weekend (Sat 9/3 & Sun 9/4) 🍗

We are proud to be returning to @highmarkstadium​ again this year = Home of the @buffalobills

Admission = $20 (includes free parking) - Kids under 8 are FREE pic.twitter.com/4sTGVXBBcj — National Buffalo Wing Festival (@Wingfest) July 12, 2022

The iconic Buffalo festival boasts wing eating competitions, cook-offs, trivia and more.

Food tickets can be purchased with cash on site. Each ticket is $1.50 or $15 for a sheet of 10 tickets (1 ticket = 1 chicken wing). Festival runners said prices are subject to change per market conditions.

Not a chicken wing fan? You can purchase non-wing food items with food tickets at each individual booth. All foods will be priced in $1.50 increments.

Beer, soda and water are available for purchase through stadium vendors.

FUN FACTS ABOUT THE NATIONAL BUFFALO WING FESTIVAL:



Over 985,000 people have attend the festival in its 20 years

Five million wings have been consumed, weighing in at 357 total tons

Attendees have traveled from all 50 states and nearly 35 countries for the event

191 restaurants have participated over the years

$365,000+ has been raised for WNY charities

There has even been a wedding proposal and a wedding at the festival

