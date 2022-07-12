Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

National Buffalo Wing Festival returning to Highmark Stadium Labor Day Weekend

chicken wings
WKBW
chicken wings
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 09:59:38-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Buffalo Wing festival is returning to Highmark Stadium Labor Day weekend.

Whether you like your chicken wings with blue cheese, honey, ranch or some other wacky combination- this Buffalo staple is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Admission tickets are $20 and include free parking. Kids under 8-years-old are free.

The iconic Buffalo festival boasts wing eating competitions, cook-offs, trivia and more.

Food tickets can be purchased with cash on site. Each ticket is $1.50 or $15 for a sheet of 10 tickets (1 ticket = 1 chicken wing). Festival runners said prices are subject to change per market conditions.

Not a chicken wing fan? You can purchase non-wing food items with food tickets at each individual booth. All foods will be priced in $1.50 increments.

Beer, soda and water are available for purchase through stadium vendors.

FUN FACTS ABOUT THE NATIONAL BUFFALO WING FESTIVAL:

  • Over 985,000 people have attend the festival in its 20 years
  • Five million wings have been consumed, weighing in at 357 total tons
  • Attendees have traveled from all 50 states and nearly 35 countries for the event
  • 191 restaurants have participated over the years
  • $365,000+ has been raised for WNY charities
  • There has even been a wedding proposal and a wedding at the festival

The National Buffalo Wing Festival

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United