National Buffalo Wing Festival returning to Highmark Stadium Labor Day Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Buffalo Wing festival is returning to Highmark Stadium Labor Day weekend.
Whether you like your chicken wings with blue cheese, honey, ranch or some other wacky combination- this Buffalo staple is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Admission tickets are $20 and include free parking. Kids under 8-years-old are free.
We'd like to formally invite you to the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival on Labor Day Weekend (Sat 9/3 & Sun 9/4) 🍗— National Buffalo Wing Festival (@Wingfest) July 12, 2022
We are proud to be returning to @highmarkstadium again this year = Home of the @buffalobills
Admission = $20 (includes free parking) - Kids under 8 are FREE pic.twitter.com/4sTGVXBBcj
The iconic Buffalo festival boasts wing eating competitions, cook-offs, trivia and more.
Food tickets can be purchased with cash on site. Each ticket is $1.50 or $15 for a sheet of 10 tickets (1 ticket = 1 chicken wing). Festival runners said prices are subject to change per market conditions.
Not a chicken wing fan? You can purchase non-wing food items with food tickets at each individual booth. All foods will be priced in $1.50 increments.
Beer, soda and water are available for purchase through stadium vendors.
FUN FACTS ABOUT THE NATIONAL BUFFALO WING FESTIVAL:
- Over 985,000 people have attend the festival in its 20 years
- Five million wings have been consumed, weighing in at 357 total tons
- Attendees have traveled from all 50 states and nearly 35 countries for the event
- 191 restaurants have participated over the years
- $365,000+ has been raised for WNY charities
- There has even been a wedding proposal and a wedding at the festival
