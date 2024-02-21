National Buffalo Wing Festival nominated for USA Today's 'Best Specialty Food Festival'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Buffalo Wing Festival is one of 20 nominees for USA Today's Best Specialty Food Festival.

"These 20 festivals — nominated by an expert panel as the best across the United States — celebrate specific foods, often local specialties grown or produced in the region. And these themed events promise attendees good food, good times, and plenty of opportunities to indulge," its website says.

According to Visit Buffalo Niagara, the festival is going into its 23rd year and has served over five million chicken wings and raised over $460,000 for local charities.

This year the festival will be held on August 31 and September 1 at Highmark Stadium.

You can help the festival earn even more national recognition by voting online here. Voting ends on March 18 at 11:59 a.m.