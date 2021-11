BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Bobblehead Museum is celebrating Bills WR Stefon Diggs' birthday in a special way.

It has released a unique bobblehead of Diggs riding a blue buffalo and is only making 2,021 of them, each individually numbered.

The figurine costs $40 with a flat shipping rate of $8.

You can buy the bobblehead here.

Monday is Stefon Diggs' 28th birthday.