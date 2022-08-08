Watch Now
National Blind Hockey Team in Buffalo training for 2026 Paralympics

USA Blind Hockey Team
The National Blind Hockey Team is coming to Buffalo for training camp.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Aug 08, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The USA Blind Hockey Team is coming to Buffalo Thursday through Saturday for training camp.

Blind hockey players from across the country will compete for spots on the team to represent the U.S. at the 2026 Paralympics and other international hockey competitions.

The four-day training camp consists of rigorous on and off ice-training and community events for players from around the nation.

Each day, the players will train at the Northtown Centers at Amherst.

The selection process is made up of practices and games.

The following games are open to the public:

  • Game 1: Thurs, Aug. 11 @ 4 p.m.
  • Game 2: Fri, Aug. 12 @ 4 p.m.
  • Game 3: Sat, Aug. 13 @ 2 p.m.

The National Blind Hockey Team is a group of athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Past teams have been comprised of both male and female athletes who are deemed the elite blind hockey players of the nation.

