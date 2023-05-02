National Bike Month kicks off with tons of fun activities to do in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — I'll be honest, even though I know how to ride a bike, I can't do it super well. That being said, it's still a ton of fun to get out onto the road and get the blood flowing a little bit. May is National Bike Month, and Buffalo has a ton of fun events planned.

Here's this week's event schedule in the Buffalo area:



Wednesday, May 3

Bike Breakfast at Hostel Buffalo (8 am - 10 am) Road Group Rides (Every other Wednesday at 5:30 pm)

Thursday, May 4

Utica Station Mobile Repair (11 am - 2 pm) Volunteer Night (5 pm - 8 pm)

Friday, May 5

Fixie Friday Ride (6 pm)

Saturday, May 6

Bike Month Blastoff Party at GoBike Headquarters (12 pm - 4 pm)



When catching up with Kevin Heffernan of GoBike Buffalo, he said he wants to make GoBike an option for all in the city, especially those who don't have access to cars or other modes of transportation.

"It's really important for us to be here. One in three households on the Eastside do not own a car. Making biking accessible so that you can walk here to get a bike or work on your bike is a big deal for us. We want this to be known as the bike shop in the neighborhood, and we want to become a staple here," Heffernan said.

For all the Bike Month activities in May, click here.