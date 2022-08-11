Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

National average price for gas drops below $4, first time since March

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted at 12:45 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 12:47:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The days of $4 and even $5 per gallon of gas may be behind us, as the national average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.99.

The national average is down 7 cents from Monday, and 15 cents from one week ago. The NYS average, however, has not dropped below $4, as it sits at $4.38 per gallon.

The state average has decreased, as it is down 5 cents since Monday and 11 cents since last week.

The cost of oil has continued to decrease while stocks increased. This has led to a continuous drop in gas prices.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United