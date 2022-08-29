National average gas price continues to decrease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The national average price per gallon of gas, is now $3.85, 5 cents cheaper than one week ago.

The NYS average continues to remain well above the national average, at $4.14. Despite the statewide average hovering over $4, the price is down 11 cents since last Monday.

Buffalo holds the second-lowest average gas price in the Central and Western New York regions at $4.19 per gallon. Only the city of Elmira has gas at a cheaper price per gallon, at $4.09.

With the near arrival of hurricane season, AAA is urging drivers to keep an eye out for the weather, as storms can disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.