Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

National and local average price of gas continues to drop

GAS PRICES.jpg
WKBW
GAS PRICES.jpg
Posted at 12:45 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 12:45:52-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The national and local average price of gas continues to drop, according to AAA Western and Central New York.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.26, which is down 14 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.59, which is down 11 cents from one week ago.

You can find averages from across the state below:

  • Batavia - $3.47 (down 12 cents from last week)
  • Buffalo - $3.62 (down 5 cents from last week)
  • Elmira - $3.46 (down 10 cents from last week)
  • Ithaca - $3.71 (down 5 cents from last week)
  • Rochester - $3.64 (down 6 cents from last week)
  • Rome - $3.67 (down 9 cents from last week)
  • Syracuse - $3.57 (down 9 cents from last week)
  • Watertown - $3.64 (down 14 cents from last week)

According to AAA WCNY, increased supply and lower gasoline demand have led to a drop in prices at the pump.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills