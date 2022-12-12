BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The national and local average price of gas continues to drop, according to AAA Western and Central New York.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.26, which is down 14 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.59, which is down 11 cents from one week ago.

You can find averages from across the state below:

Batavia - $3.47 (down 12 cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.62 (down 5 cents from last week)

Elmira - $3.46 (down 10 cents from last week)

Ithaca - $3.71 (down 5 cents from last week)

Rochester - $3.64 (down 6 cents from last week)

Rome - $3.67 (down 9 cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.57 (down 9 cents from last week)

Watertown - $3.64 (down 14 cents from last week)

According to AAA WCNY, increased supply and lower gasoline demand have led to a drop in prices at the pump.