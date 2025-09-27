'Nate the Golf Guy' enjoying Ryder Cup weekend thanks to Josh Allen

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is one that Nate Forrestel, of Akron, has been waiting a while for. A “once in a lifetime” trip to the Ryder Cup, thanks to Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen.

This past summer at Bills training camp Allen surprised the 25-year-old with two tickets to the Ryder Cup, one of the most popular golf events in the world. Forrestel let out an exciting shriek, in a moment that went viral.

“To have him be like, ‘Hey Nate,’" explained Forrestel. “No money can encapsulate the joy and that passion.”

Forrestel has more than 49,000 followers on Instagram. He posts his golf skills on the course as he perseveres through cerebral palsy.

This year the battle between USA and Europe is taking place at Bethpage Black on Long Island, and Forrestel will be there this weekend for all the action with his mom.

"He’s just the man, and I just want him to know he’s an absolute legend,” said Forrestel.