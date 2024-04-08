Watch Now
NASA sets up shop at Buffalo State

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some of the world's greatest scientists spending their Sunday here in the Queen City.

As we get closer to the eclipse many are finding ways to celebrate, including at Buffalo State University.

Dozens of people coming out for a free NASA day event.

There were hands on activities, presentations and a chance to check out some moon rocks..

Leaders at Buff State hope everyone realizes just how cool Monday's eclipse really is.

People from Buffalo will also be teaming up on a project to get eclipse data back to NASA.

The next time a total solar eclipse will happen in Buffalo is 2144.

