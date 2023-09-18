Naked man allegedly under the influence of drugs rescued from construction site of new Buffalo Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 29-year-old man who was allegedly naked, covered in human excrement and under the influence of cocaine, LSD and marijuana was rescued from the construction site of the new Buffalo Bills stadium on Sunday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said around 12:18 p.m. on Sunday, just before the Buffalo Bills home opener began, Erie Community College security was flagged down by a concerned citizen for a person who appeared in distress.

The sheriff's office said when security approached the man was allegedly naked and covered in human excrement and then began to run towards the excavated area where the new stadium is being built. Security followed the man who then allegedly climbed the 10-foot fence that is around the construction site and got to the other side. Then he allegedly ran toward the excavated area and fell into the first level of excavation, got up and ran again, and fell into the bottom of the excavated area. The sheriff's office said each fall was approximately 15 feet.

When the man fell into the excavated area, the sheriff's office, EMS and fire department were alerted to respond.

According to the sheriff's office, when authorities arrived the man was in medical distress and allegedly told authorities he had taken cocaine, LSD and marijuana.

He was sent to ECMC for evaluation and treated for injuries. He was then transferred to Buffalo General Hospital. No update was given on his condition.

The sheriff's office said the man was never really taken into custody but was charged with criminal trespass and released on an appearance ticket.

According to Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, this was an isolated incident and there was only one arrest and eight ejections at Sunday's game. The sheriff said this was probably the best-behaved crowd under his administration.