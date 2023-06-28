N95 masks available for Buffalo residents as wildfire smoke returns to area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded residents Wednesday that N95 masks will still be available while Canadian wildfire smoke continues to impact the air quality in the area.

Masks were delivered to four Buffalo community centers, located throughout the city:

The Belle Center, 104 Maryland Street

Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Avenue

Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Street

Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia Street

A link is available for Buffalo residents to monitor the air quality in their neighborhoods.