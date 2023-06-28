Watch Now
N95 masks available for Buffalo residents as wildfire smoke returns to area

WKBW
Haze over downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reminded residents Wednesday that N95 masks will still be available while Canadian wildfire smoke continues to impact the air quality in the area.

Masks were delivered to four Buffalo community centers, located throughout the city:

  • The Belle Center, 104 Maryland Street
  • Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Avenue
  • Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Street
  • Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia Street

A link is available for Buffalo residents to monitor the air quality in their neighborhoods.

