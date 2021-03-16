Mysterious bottles trigger Haz-Mat situation in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of bottles containing a mysterious liquid triggered a Haz-Mat situation in Lewiston Tuesday morning.

According to Lewiston Police, officers were called to the area near Black Nose Spring Road where more than 30 plastic bottles were discovered with an unknown substance inside. Witnesses reported seeing them fall off a yellow dump truck traveling in the area around 10:50am.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved or the substance in the bottles is asked to call Lewiston Police at 716-754-8477.