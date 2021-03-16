Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mysterious bottles trigger Haz-Mat situation in Lewiston

items.[0].image.alt
Lewiston Police Department
Mysterious bottles found in Lewiston
Mysterious bottles found in Lewiston
Mysterious bottles found in Lewiston
Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 13:33:17-04

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of bottles containing a mysterious liquid triggered a Haz-Mat situation in Lewiston Tuesday morning.

According to Lewiston Police, officers were called to the area near Black Nose Spring Road where more than 30 plastic bottles were discovered with an unknown substance inside. Witnesses reported seeing them fall off a yellow dump truck traveling in the area around 10:50am.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved or the substance in the bottles is asked to call Lewiston Police at 716-754-8477.

Mysterious bottles found in Lewiston
Mysterious bottles found in Lewiston

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources