'My students are heroes': 8th grade Newfane students to be honored after saving woman's life

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two 8th grade students in Newfane are being recognized for saving a woman's life this summer.

Liam Hedley and Hunter Marcello were at the Newfane Marina on July 3 when they spotted a woman and her dog in distress.

“We saw a pink kayak overturned in the water and the woman was waving her arms in the air,” said Hunter.

The two boys were able to grab Liam's dad who was working at his business nearby. He and the boys then raced out in a dinghy to help the woman.

“People at the pier were yelling at us to go faster and when we got to her, we had trouble getting her into our boat. It took us about three tries to get her in,” said Liam.

The three rescuers were able to get the woman into the boat and to the pier where an ambulance was waiting.

“My students are heroes,” said Middle School Principal Keith Crombie. “I am so proud of them for saving that woman’s life. Luckily both these students love the water and would spend morning, noon and night there if they could. If they hadn’t been there, we don’t know what would have happened.”

The students will be honored at an upcoming Board of Education meeting.