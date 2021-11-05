Watch
'My partner, the son before my son, passed away': sheriff's deputy pays tribute to K9 officer

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office
Drago
Posted at 12:04 PM, Nov 05, 2021
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputy shared a loving tribute to a long time K9 officer.

“I knew this day would come, most of us live through it, there's literally books and movies written about it, but when the day comes- it still hurts the same," Deputy Beichner said. "After an exceptional life, a life of service that allowed others to live because of his actions, my partner, the son before my son, passed away today."

Deputy Jason Beichner became a K9 handler with department in Mary 2011 and chose a dog that his then 7-year-old brother named Drago.

In 2017, Drago broke one of his legs during a training exercise and after unsuccessful surgeries, Drago's leg needed to be amputated.

Drago worked with the sheriff's department on three legs for over a year.

Beichner added, "And despite my incredible sadness the happy times out weigh the dark. I will miss you forever, my man."

Drago served with the sheriff's department for seven years, he was 12 years old.

