'My disability does not define me': Hailey Wilson defying odds and inspiring change

Hailey Wilson is a young woman with a mission, one that’s not just about personal success, but about making a lasting impact on her community.

As a 12th grader, Hailey wakes up every day with the determination to advocate for individuals with special disabilities, showing the world that Down syndrome does not define her, instead, her strength and determination do.

Her father, Jeff Wilson, has watched her grow into an advocate and leader, and he couldn’t be prouder.

“She’s certainly on the right path,” he said. “Hailey is advocating for organizations like Special Olympics and Gliding Stars, just last week, she gave a powerful speech in front of the police chiefs of Erie County, and next month she’s going to speak to new recruits at the police academy.”

Despite the challenges that come with Down syndrome, Hailey has shown that anything is possible with the right mindset. She’s become a strong voice for the disability community, showing others that they, too, have the power to achieve great things.

Hailey hopes to continue her athletic career with Special Olympics. She said she also wants to be a superstar one day.

She’s not only making waves locally, but she’s also making a name for herself on a broader stage as she’s been elected to the State Athlete’s Leader Council, following two years of service on the regional committee.

Jeff said Hailey has come a long way over the last few years.

“You wouldn’t recognize her four or five years ago, she was shy and introverted, and she would never talk in front of a crowd or in front of a camera," he said. "Today, she’s doing it all."

As Down Syndrome Awareness Month continues, Jeff wants to share an important message with the community.

"Acceptance and inclusion are so important, if you know someone with a disability, give them a chance, get to know them a little bit, you’ll realize they’re just like everybody else," Jeff said.

Hailey also has a message of her own she wants to share, “be who you are and just be you.”

Hailey said she is changing the narrative for people with disabilities, proving that with determination and heart, anything is possible.